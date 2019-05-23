Twelve artists create ink painting for memorial hall

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Thursday last week unveiled an ink painting created by 12 artists at a ceremony in Taipei to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the construction of the memorial.

The painting, titled Taiwan Scenery (臺灣風情), was created by Tu Teng-yin (杜登吟), Lee Ko-mei (李可梅), Lo Fang (羅芳), Lee Ku-mo (李轂摩), Su Feng-nan (蘇峰男), Tai Wu-kuang, (戴武光), Yang E-hsi (楊鄂西), Huang Kuang-nan (黃光男), Lo Chen-hsien (羅振賢), Chang Ko-chi (張克齊), Lin Chang-hu (林章湖) and Chen Shih-hou (陳士侯).

In 1979, seven years after the memorial was completed, 12 artists, including Chang Dai-chien (張大千), collaborated on a painting that has been exhibited on the first floor of the memorial for 40 years.

Those artists have all passed away, and due to long-term light exposure, their painting needs to be stored properly and professionally maintained, memorial director-general Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) said.

He invited ink painters Lo Cheng-hsien (羅振賢) and Li Chi-mao (李奇茂) to serve as convener and consultant respectively to commission contemporary artists to create a new ink painting of species endemic to Taiwan, he said.

Each artist painted different images, such as the common camellia, the false-gold-flower rhododendron, the Formosan clouded leopard, the Formosan landlocked salmon and the Formosan blue magpie, in their own styles.

Calligrapher Hsueh Ping-nan (薛平南) was responsible for the text.

Designed by architect Wang Da-hong (王大閎), the memorial is not only an important cultural heritage site, but also served as an important venue for the performing arts before the National Theater and Concert Hall were built in 1987, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said at the unveiling ceremony.