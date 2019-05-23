Air, land traffic to be affected by Han Kuang drills

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People traveling by air or land from Monday to Friday next week should brace for delays due to the Han Kuang military exercises.

To minimize the exercises’ impact on civilian flights, the Civil Aeronautics Administration and the military have reached an agreement that, rather than enforcing air traffic control all day for four days, it would be implemented at different intervals to minimize flight disruptions, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said.

Air traffic control is to be implemented at the following periods: from 2:20pm to 2:40pm on Monday and Tuesday; from 9:20am to 9:40am on Wednesday and Thursday; and from 9:01am to 9:06am on Thursday.

Friday would see extended air traffic control — from 8:30am to 8:50am, 9:01am to 9:06am and 9:20am to 9:40am.

The Freeway Bureau said that it would partially close the section between Changhua and Yuanlin (員林) on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) from Sunday to Wednesday to make way for the exercises.

The section would be used for fighter jets’ landing and departure, the bureau said.

The southbound lanes on the Changhua-Yuanlin section on Freeway No. 1 and the southbound ramp on the Puyan (埔鹽) Interchange would be closed from 10am on Sunday to 6am on Monday, it said.

From 10pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday, the southbound and northbound lanes on the Changhua-Yuanlin section, as well as the southbound and northbound ramps to the Puyan Interchange, would be closed, the bureau said.

From 10pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday, southbound lanes on the Changhua-Yuanlin section and the Puyan Interchange’s southbound ramp would be closed, it said, advising motorists to take Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) instead.

Southbound drivers on Freeway No. 1 are advised to take Provincial Highway No. 19 and County Highway No. 148 after getting off at the Changhua Interchange, while northbound travelers can leave through the Yuanlin Interchange and continue north on Highway No. 19 and County Highway No. 148.