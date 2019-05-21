Avant-garde pioneers on exhibit in Taichung

By Ho Tsung-han and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung is hosting an exhibition of works by artist Li Chun-shan (李仲生) and his students through Sunday.

Born in 1912, Li studied with Japanese-French painter Tsuguharu Foujita, a member of the Paris School, in Japan.

Foujita encouraged students by deciphering the essence and style of their works from their worst paintings. He strongly opposed works that were uncreative and mere imitations of earlier works.

His teaching influenced Li’s own experimental teaching, which was free, open, bold and anti-academic.

In 1951, Li opened a studio on Andong Street in Taipei and took on Oyan Wen-yuen (歐陽文苑), Ho Kan (霍剛), Hsiao Chin (蕭勤), Li Yuan-chia (李元佳), Tommy Chen (陳道明), Wu Hao (吳昊), Hsia Yan (夏陽) and Hsiao Ming-hsien (蕭明賢) as students.

These eight students would in 1956 go on to create the Ton Fan Group (東方畫會), one of the earliest avant-garde art groups in Taiwan.

Although Li never participated in the group’s planning and exhibitions, he was seen as its spiritual leader.

Artist Chung Chun-hsiung (鍾俊雄), who quit school as a second-year student at Taichung First Senior High School to study with Li and joined the Ton Fan Group in 1964, said Li would ask his students to turn in 100 sketches a week.

Li did not want his students to draw what they saw, but rather the subjects as seen through their hearts, with emotion, Chung said.

Half a year went by and he still did not understand Li’s instructions, so one day, he and his classmates snuck into Li’s dorm to steal a few of his sketches, Chung said.

They took about 20 sketches from the thousands underneath his bed and only later discovered that each was worth NT$120,000, he said, adding that when they returned for more, they were gone.

Li did not want his students to see his paintings, because if they did, they would imitate his work, he said.

Li forced all of his students to find themselves, and when they hit a wall and could not do so, eight out of 10 students would quit, Chung said.

In the remaining class time, Li would talk about art history, he said, adding that Li wanted them to be open-minded and have foresight.

Chung said that only in the end, when Li’s students finally discovered themselves did they realize how great a teacher Li was.

Back then, the gathering of two people was enough to make the Taiwan Garrison Command suspicious of communist ties, he said.

Woodcut artist Huang Rongcan (黃榮燦), who belonged to the same art group as Li and was his former roommate, was executed during the White Terror era, Chung said.

Subsequently, when his students were planning to form the Ton Fan Group in 1956, Li packed his bags and hid in Changhua County’s Yuanlin Township (員林), he said.

Other say Li moved to Changhua to treat his rheumatic disorder.

His students found him teaching in Changhua a year later, Chung said.

Thankfully, then-secret police chief Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) had heard that abstract art was trending worldwide and allowed the Ton Fan Group to be established.

Chung said he suspects that the incident might be a reason why Li seems to have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Li would often spend long periods of time washing his hands in the hallway, and half an hour washing his paint brushes, he said.

He was also afraid to eat the mooncakes his students gave him for Mid-Autumn Festival, leaving them around until mold grew on them, he said.