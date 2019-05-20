Draft changes aim to curb false ads during elections

Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved draft amendments to election laws as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate factually inaccurate political advertisements during elections.

The proposed amendments to the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法), and the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法) include new articles that facilitate the immediate removal of false advertisements if approved by a court.

The articles say that from the day an election bulletin is published until election day, applications can be filed with a court for the immediate removal of paid media advertisements that spread rumors or untrue information that could reasonably be considered to have an effect on the vote.

The changes would require the court to make a decision within three days of receiving the application, Ministry of the Interior Department of Civil Affairs Director Lin Ching-chi (林清淇) said.

On approving an application, a court would notify the media organization, which would need to immediately remove the advertisement in question.

Media companies failing to comply with the order would face a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$2 million (US$6,390 to US$63,904), with repeat offenders being fined for each infraction.

Media organizations or others concerned would have the right to file an appeal within three days of the court’s decision, and a higher court would need to make a ruling within three days.

The draft amendments are soon to be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review.

Article 104 of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act stipulates a prison term of up to fiver years for people who disseminates rumors or spreads falsehoods for the purpose of helping or hindering the election of a candidate, or influencing the adoption or rejection of a recall proposal of an elected official.