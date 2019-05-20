Shooting manhunt moves to Taipei

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police in Taipei yesterday continued a search for two men after one person was killed and two injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Taichung the day before.

Preliminary investigations indicated it was gang-related violence due to a dispute over money between members of a telecoms fraud operation, police said.

The shooting occurred at about midday on Saturday at the restaurant, which also operates as a teahouse, in a busy commercial area in Salu District (沙鹿).

Police said that Shih Chung-cheng (史忠誠), 30, was killed in the shoot-out.

Investigators at the restaurant retrieved 26 spent cartridges and a full magazine for the handgun, which was apparently dropped by accident, said Lin Ming-yao (林明瑤), head of the Chingshuei Police Precinct’s Criminal Investigation Section.

Two customers sustained gunshot wounds, Lin said.

“Coroners found 10 bullet wounds to Shih’s body, with most of them to the chest and thighs,” Lin said. “The fatal wound was apparently one that punctured his heart.”

The gunmen apparently followed Shih into the restaurant and shot him at close range before shooting randomly inside the premises, he said.

Customers hid behind tables or fled as the bullets flew, with some saying that they thought it was a terrorist attack, Lin added.

Taichung police dispatched officers to Taipei to locate the two men, who wielded a handgun and a US-made M4A1 rifle, and possible accomplices, as they apparently abandoned their vehicles and boarded a northbound high-speed train, they said.

Police used video from surveillance cameras to trace their movement from the restaurant and found two vehicles they rented on Friday abandoned and burned in a likely attempt to destroy evidence, they said.

Based on the videos and other evidence, one of the suspected gunmen was identified as a man surnamed Chen (陳), who, along with Shih, were convicted members of a telecoms fraud operation, police said.

The two received a six-month prison term in November last year, but they were not behind bars, as they had filed an appeal to the High Court, investigators said.