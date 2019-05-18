MAC says more oppose China’s unification model

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter, with CNA

The number of Taiwanese opposed to China’s “one country, two systems” framework as a solution to cross-strait relations has continued to grow, the latest survey by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) showed.

The poll, conducted from May 10 to Sunday last week, showed that 83.6 percent of respondents opposed the “one country, two systems” proposal, which sees Taiwan as a local government and special administrative region of China.

The figure was 79 percent in a similar survey in March.

Only 5.6 percent of respondents supported the formula and another 10.9 percent were undecided.

The survey also found that 89.3 percent of respondents thought Taiwan’s future and the development of cross-strait relations should be decided by Taiwanese, slightly higher than the 87.7 percent in the previous poll; 4.2 percent thought otherwise and 7.6 percent were undecided.

Eight out of 10 Taiwanese disapproved of China using military intimidation and Beijing’s continuous threat of force against Taiwan.

A total of 75 percent agreed that the government should continue to push for amendments to laws relating to national security and cross-strait relations to complete a “democracy safety net” against China as soon as possible.

The poll also showed that 82.2 percent of respondents were against Beijing’s propaganda and infiltration of Taiwan and 78.5 percent supported the government’s efforts to defend the nation’s sovereignty and democracy.

The survey, conducted via telephone, had an effective sample size of 1,088 Taiwanese above 20 years of age and a margin of error of 2.97 percentage points.

In related news, a new poll released by the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation yesterday showed that 57.9 percent of respondents considered themselves Taiwanese, rising 3.8 percentage points from a similar survey in March.

Those who considered themselves both Taiwanese and Chinese came in at 34.3 percent, while 4.7 percent said they are Chinese.

The poll also showed that 69.5 percent of respondents rejected unification with China under the “one country, two systems framework,” while 18.4 percent supported it and 12.1 percent had no opinion on the subject.

Moreover, 53.2 percent of respondents said they did not understand what the “one country, two systems” is, while 42.4 percent said they did and 4.4 percent had no opinion.

The poll, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, collected 1,068 valid samples via landline and cellphone interviews.