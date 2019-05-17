Ministry to appeal ruling on adverse reaction to vaccine

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Tuesday confirmed that the ministry would appeal a court decision demanding that it compensate a teenager who had an adverse reaction to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The Taipei High Administrative Court on April 11 ruled that the ministry must offer compensation of NT$20,000 to NT$1.2 million (US$642 to US$38,505) to the girl, referred to by the pseudonym, “Bella,” who experienced pain in her body and was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis about a week after receiving a second dose of the HPV vaccine on Sept. 30, 2016.

The Centers for Disease Control’s Review Committee and the Causation in the Relief of Immunization Hazards rejected Bella’s case in 2017 and her family filed an administrative lawsuit against the ministry.

Chen said he had signed a proposal by the committee to file an appeal on Monday.

“We would not appeal if we could not rule out a correlation between the vaccine and the disease,” he said.

“However, after receiving a copy of the verdict, the committee called a meeting of experts and came to a full agreement that there was no correlation,” he said.

“All members at the meeting reached the same conclusion, making it a strong professional judgement,” Chen said.

Taiwan is a society ruled by law, so conflicts between professional and general opinions should be judged by the courts, Chen said, but added that he hoped the CDC would try to make a settlement with Bella’s family.

Based on the global data on HPV vaccination, the vaccine is safe and people should not worry about it, he added.