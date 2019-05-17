KMT holding out on surveillance files, commission says

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has not provided the Transitional Justice Commission with all of its documents on the monitoring and blacklisting of dissidents living in Taiwan and abroad during the Martial Law era, the commission said.

Of the 43,095 files received from the KMT, the first half were nonpolitical in nature, mainly documenting the party’s battles against Japan during World War II, as well as including books on research on the Ming and Qing dynasties, the Empress Dowager Cixi (慈禧太后), the Boxer Rebellion and the Eight-Nation Alliance, the commission said.

None of the files had any information on the KMT’s actions toward dissidents, but it is believed that the information is in the records of party committees, commission member Yeh Hung-ling (葉虹靈) said.

The commission would continue to pursue information the KMT has not made public, and it has a number of ways of doing so, including asking KMT members to report to it, she said.

The commission on May 1 reviewed 33 files provided by the KMT that were of a political nature, including information on actions taken by the then-KMT provincial administration during the 228 Incident, and has sent its decision on disciplinary measures to KMT headquarters, she said.

However, a lot of the information related to the actions is missing and the commission believes that the KMT is withholding many related documents, she said.

The KMT could apply for a re-examination of the files within 30 days of the May 1 decision, but it has not done so, Yeh added.

During the Martial Law era, the KMT collected information on dissidents overseas with assistance from Taiwanese students studying abroad who were friendly toward it, she said.

Many of the dissidents were later blacklisted, and many were barred from returning to Taiwan, Yeh said.

The KMT monitored students and teachers at schools in Taiwan through its operatives and military personnel stationed at the schools, Yeh added.