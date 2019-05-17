Taipei court finds art collective founder and five members guilty of trespassing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Court yesterday found six members of arts collective Unregulated Masses guilty of trespassing on Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) property, and handed them suspended sentences and fines.

Unregulated Masses founder Chuang Yi-fan (莊奕凡) and five other members were found to be the main organizers of a party that was held in June last year on a defunct TRA underground feeder line near Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文化創意產業園區).

Chuang was fined NT$10,000, while the other five were given fines ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$6,000.

They were also given the choice of performing community service in lieu of paying their fines.

It was the first ruling and can still be appealed.

Unregulated Masses applied to the Taipei Urban Regeneration Office to use space in Huashan Grassland (華山大草原) next to the park from November 2017 to June 30 last year to create an artist village and hold cultural exhibitions.

They called the space 120 Grassroots (120草原自治區) and circulated photographs on Facebook and other social media platforms to promote a series of events.

The concept was to set up an artist village, and the venue site could be rented out for cultural activities, Chuang said.

Residents in the area had accused the police and Taipei City Government of lax control and negligence, saying that they had made repeated complaints about late-night parties and loud noises coming from the site, but not much was done about their complaints.

In June last year, the site was shut down following the murder and dismemberment of a 30-year-old woman surnamed Kao (高) at the Grassroots site, allegedly by Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙), a 37-year-old archery instructor who had rented space there.

Reports soon emerged that Unregulated Masses had held a rave in the TRA underground feeder line, which reportedly drew about 500 people.

Others alleged that Chuang had organized several other raves there.

The party was an unauthorized intrusion into a restricted area, as the tunnel is still used by trains and is an evacuation site for emergencies, the TRA said.

The area is surrounded by 3m-tall walls and the entrance has a metal door that was locked with a chain, officials said.

The trespassers must have broken the lock, contravening the Railway Act (鐵路法), which can see guilty parties fined NT$10,000 to NT$50,000, they said.