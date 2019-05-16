Ethics official demoted for sexual harassment: Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday confirmed that a Department of Finance official has been removed from his supervisory position and transferred after being accused of sexually harassing a coworker.

Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine earlier yesterday reported that late last month, the department’s then-civil service ethics director, surnamed Huang (黃), touched the female coworker’s thigh and hands while sharing a taxi after an after-work event.

After the woman reported the incident, the city government only gave Huang two warnings, the magazine said, adding that the Ministry of Justice’s Agency Against Corruption rejected that decision and asked that a heavier punishment be imposed.

Asked by reporters if he agreed that the initial punishment was too lenient, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the heaviest part of the punishment was not the two warnings, but removing Huang from his supervisory role.

According to standard procedure, the punishment was decided and delivered by a committee, not the mayor, Ko said, adding that he did not handle the case, as it was dealt with by the relevant department.

Taipei Department of Government Ethics Deputy Commissioner Lin Chao-hung (林炤宏) said that his department on April 30 received a report from the woman accusing Huang of the sexual harassment in the early hours of April 26, as well as harassing messages from him afterward.

The ethics department investigated the case immediately and decided on the two warnings, but as the Agency Against Corruption considered the punishment too lenient, another performance evaluation meeting on Friday last week decided to give Huang a demerit, as well as remove him from his post, Lin said.

“If you want to correct others, you had better make sure you have corrected yourself,” Lin said, referring to Huang’s former post.

The ethics department immediately dealt with the case and imposed the initial punishment, he said.