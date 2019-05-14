Wanjishi marathon banners recycled into tote bags

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

A local civic group has launched a drive to recycle plastic banners used at New Taipei City’s Wanjishi Marathon into carrier bags.

Non-governmental organization Beautiful Taiwan founder Lai Yi-jung (賴懿容) on Saturday said that the drive is an attempt to improve on the government’s campaign to cut plastic waste and carbon emission by promoting reusable bags.

The group, a self-described Christian organization, works on environmental and charitable causes through cooperation with academia, creative industries and social services.

The drive is the latest in the group’s series of campaigns to recycle plastic banners advertising products or political candidates that are a common sight on the nation’s streets, Lai said, adding that manufacturing reusable bags from recycled plastic is a sensible and green option.

Working with businesses and the New Taipei City Sports Office, the group has recycled an estimated 1,000 banners, which were cleaned and made into tote bags, she said.

The “Wanjishi 2019” line of tote bags are practical and durable memorabilia for runners to take home with them, she added.

Other planned lines of bags would utilize the original designs and slogans on the banners to tell the story of Taiwan, she said, adding that the group plans to increase its range of products.

Another goal of the group is to leverage sales of bags for women interested in starting a second career from home as a platform for custom-made, environmentally friendly bags made by individual seamstresses, she said.

It would be a step toward establishing a circular economy, supplementing household income and reducing plastic waste, she added.