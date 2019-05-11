Investigation Bureau probes Kaohsiung outing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Top officials at the Ministry of Justice yesterday vowed to get to the bottom of a case involving four Investigation Bureau officers, who are being investigated over an alleged visit to an entertainment venue in Kaohsiung, where female workers reportedly offered them sexual services.

Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said that he had ordered the bureau to conduct a thorough investigation and promised that any officer found to have contravened the law would be punished.

“Bureau investigators and officers have a special job and they are supposed to report to their superiors before going to entertainment venues and nightclubs,” Tsai said. “In this case, we have to determine whether they were on assignment or whether they were on private business.”

“The bureau will submit a report to clarify the situation,” he said.

Chu Hsin-chi (朱信吉), deputy head of the bureau’s Cianjhen District (前鎮) office in Kaohsiung, is the central figure in the case.

News reports said that on Feb. 23, Chu took investigators to an expensive restaurant for dinner and later to the entertainment establishment.

A businessman surnamed Liu (劉) reportedly paid the night’s expenses.

The total bill was NT$100,000, Chinese-language reports said.

Liu is a contractor for recycling businesses and has major contracts with government agencies, the reports said.

One media report quoted an eyewitness as saying that the officers sought the attention of female workers, with one pair allegedly leaving the premises to have sex, the reports said.

Chu and the other three said that they had gone to dinner after being invited by Liu to the entertainment establishment, but denied receiving sexual services, the reports said.

Justice officials said that work was under way to obtain all video and other material for the investigation.

The main tasks were to determine whether the officers’ activities constituted corruption and whether sexual services were involved, the officials said.

The bureau is Taiwan’s main law enforcement agency. The ministry uses it to conduct investigations into major crimes and cases affecting national security.