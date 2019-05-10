Inventors claim seven golds in Paris

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan excelled at this year’s Concours Lepine International Paris, winning seven gold medals at the annual invention exhibition.

Two of the seven products to take top honors attracted the attention of the French media: a multifunctional fire extinguisher created by Pao Tai International Enterprise Corp Ltd and a multipurpose vehicle cover distributed by Alsolox Taiwan Digital.

Due to the “yellow vest” protests that started late last year and the fire that devastated Notre-Dame Cathedral last month, visitors were especially interested in fire-safety items, Taiwanese mission head Hsu Yi-chuan (徐義權) said.

The Paris Fire Department also sent personnel to the event, Hsu added.

The easy-to-carry fire extinguisher called “Fire Out” has a spray nozzle that allows people fleeing a fire to spray foam on themselves for protection, Pao Tai general manager Lin Huan-ku (林桓谷) said.

There is enough foam in each Fire Out for 40 seconds of use, Lin said, adding that it can be used in temperatures as high as 90°C, which is crucial to escape a fire.

The vehicle cover is made from a fabric that protects vehicles from sunlight, acid rain, falling leaves and bird droppings, inventor Hsieh Wen-yuan (謝文苑) said.

Weighing only 4.8kg, the remote-controlled cover also has a hidden device that buzzes if someone tries to remove it, Hsieh added.

This year, Taiwan submitted 48 entries to the exhibition, which was held from April 27 to Wednesday.

With seven golds, Taiwan surpassed last year’s performance.