Poll shows childbirth not high on women’s agenda

Staff writer, with CNA

Sixty percent of Taiwanese women of childbearing age are not planning to have any or another child, a Child Welfare League Foundation online survey released on Tuesday found.

The survey, which was conducted in March, asked women aged from 20 to 44 about their attitude toward having children.

Only 39.5 percent of respondents were planning to have children or another child, while 46.4 percent said that they do not think having children is necessary.

Among the women who already had children and wanted to have more, 81.7 percent said it was because they want their child to have siblings.

The most common reason mothers did not want to have more children was financial pressure, accounting for 63.8 percent of the reasons stated.

Among women without children who did not want to have any, 55.2 percent cited continuing to enjoy a freer and more financially comfortable life as the reason.

Among childless women aged from 20 to 29, 62.4 percent said that they would not mind if they never have any children, while 37.1 percent said that they preferred a pet to a child.

Asked what would make women more willing to have children, 41.7 percent said more reasonable housing prices, 36.7 percent said a higher income and 32.1 percent said more family-friendly company policies.

A working mother surnamed Tsai (蔡) said that she had thought about having a second child, but has had to take days off several times to care for her child, and is worried about the cost of private kindergartens and the difficulty of getting into public schools.

A woman surnamed Hsu (許), who is married without children, said that she would only consider having a child if kindergartens were free.

It is worrying that many young women do not want to have children, foundation member Harold Li (李宏文) said.

As the nation’s birthrate continues to decline, the government must research the reasons behind the low interest and think of solutions, Li said.

To encourage women to have children, the Ministry of Labor could work to improve salaries and promote more family-friendly company policies, he said.

It could also provide more financial support for mothers by offering more childcare subsidies for families with more than one child, and could work to promote social housing and make housing more affordable, he added.

The survey collected 9,706 valid samples, 60 percent of which were submitted by women with children.