Ministry signs Indiana driver’s license agreement

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that it has inked a reciprocal driver’s license agreement with Indiana, making it the 32nd US state to enter into such a deal with Taiwan.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago Director-General Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) on Wednesday signed the agreement with Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the foreign ministry said.

The agreement enables citizens on both sides to obtain a license without having to take a driving test after completing a written exam, the foreign ministry said.

More than 15,000 people have benefited from such agreements with other US states, it said.

Since September last year, the office has also signed similar agreements with the state governments of Wisconsin, Ohio and Minnesota, bringing the number of US states that have entered into such an agreement with Taiwan to 32, the foreign ministry said.

The achievement demonstrates the solid friendship between Taiwan and the US, especially with this year marking the 40th anniversary of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act, it said.

To commemorate the anniversary, the office in Washington on Wednesday held a reception at the US Capitol Building, which was attended by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Senator Bob Menendez, US representatives Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul, and 22 other senators or representatives, the foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Wednesday held a subcommittee hearing on China’s growing influence in Asia and the US, hosted by Brad Sherman, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation.

The Republic of China flag was displayed on a notice for the hearing.

Attendees raised concerns about China’s economic tactics to achieve its political goals.