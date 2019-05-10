Gou supports ‘consensus’

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said that if elected president, he would seek to expand Taiwan’s international space by advocating the so-called “1992 consensus” based on “one China, with each side having its own interpretation of what that means.”

“My stance has always been that, without the ‘each side having its own interpretation of what China means,’ there would be no 1992 consensus,” he told reporters at Taipei Flower Market, before shopping for Mother’s Day flowers for his mother and wife.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

“I would only accept the 1992 consensus on the condition that each side has its own interpretation of what China means,” he said.

While many have criticized him for saying that Taiwan is a part of China, what he meant by “China” was the “two Chinas” implied in “each side having its own interpretation” — namely “the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

The reason Beijing has blocked Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly (WHA) is because the government does not accept the “1992 consensus,” he said.

If elected, he would seek to improve Taiwan’s participation at international organizations by advocating a “1992 consensus” inclusive of “one China, each side having its own interpretation of what that means,” he said.

He urged Beijing to allow Taiwan to take part at the WHA at least as an observer, as it did when Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was president.

Asked about his view on international trade, he said that Taiwan needs to establish free-trade zones to promote its highly competitive machine tools, semiconductors and software.

“It would create opportunities, not a crisis,” he said, adding that a focus on defenses would lead to inaction.

He also hopes to help the nation sign a free-trade agreement with the US, he said, adding: “I am the most capable of achieving that, as I have the most experience at doing it.”

Asked about a planned meeting with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) on Monday next week, Gou said he would share his view on “what would make a fair and transparent primary.”

He would insist that the party hold a debate at which the KMT’s presidential hopefuls could share their platforms on cross-strait relations, socioeconomic issues and other areas, he said.