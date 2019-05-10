Ministry ‘ready’ for EVA disruptions

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday said that the ministry is prepared to respond to repercussions from a possible strike by EVA Airways’ flight attendants.

The strike is likely to affect people traveling during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday next month or summer vacation, Lin told a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee in response to a question from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清).

The ministry’s position is that the union should provide ample notice so people know when a strike is to take place, he said.

“Labor action is a right, but if people do not know when a strike is to happen, it would affect their travel plans,” he said. “Regulations on requirements for notice of strikes should be made clearer to reduce uncertainty and the effect on travelers,” Lin said.

The ministry has conveyed its position to the Ministry of Labor, which is in charge of arbitrating disputes between workers and employers, he said, adding that it would respect the labor ministry’s decision.

Should the government require workers in the transportation sector to give notice of strikes, it should also ban employers from restricting unions as they prepare a strike, Cheng said.

Employers should not use substitutes to provide the same or similar services offered by striking workers, Cheng said.

The planned strike by EVA’s flight attendants has affected sales of the airline’s tickets, Lin said.

The transport ministry has asked EVA to submit a comprehensive emergency response plan and urged travel agencies to do the same, he said.

The transport ministry is prepared to handle all possible scenarios that might arise during the strike, he said, adding that people should be aware of developments and act accordingly.

The union could use a vote among employees on strike action as a bargaining chip to force EVA to negotiate, as people would choose other carriers out of fear that their travel plans would be disrupted, Lin told reporters later.

With voting to end on June 6, the union might call for a strike during Dragon Boat Festival from June 7 to 9 or some time during the summer vacation, he said, adding that the union has promised to announce the exact dates.

The airline has warned its flight attendants that a strike would hurt it financially and reduce employee benefits, Lin said, adding that it is uncertain which way the vote would go.

The labor ministry would determine whether the airline’s warnings ahead of the union’s vote constituted unfair labor practice, Lin said.

Both sides can still communicate, he said.

“We hope that the airline and the flight attendants would continue to negotiate,” he said.

“They are in the same boat and should treat each other nicely,” Lin said.

“EVA is a good company, and its workers and owners want to enhance its image and competitiveness,” he added.