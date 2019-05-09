MIT to screen six documentaries at Taiwan festival

Staff writer, with CNA

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is to host Boston’s first Taiwan Film Festival this month, featuring six critically acclaimed documentaries from Taiwan and post-screening discussions with directors.

The festival aims to promote exchanges between filmmakers from Taiwan and around the world, event press officer Hsiao Min-hua (蕭明華) said.

Cinema can transcend time, space and culture, Hsiao said, adding that the festival hopes to bring Taiwanese films to people in the US, and help create dialogue between Taiwanese filmmakers and audiences there.

According to its Web site, the festival was conceived and organized by a group of volunteers and lovers of Taiwanese cinema in the Boston area.

Earlier this year, the group established the nonprofit Taiwan Film Festival of Boston organization.

Six films are to be screened at the festival:

Our Youth in Taiwan (我們的青春，在台灣) tells the story of the student-led Sunflower movement, while Lost Black Cats 35th Squadron (疾風魅影—黑貓中隊) offers a glimpse into the lives of pilots during a secret Cold War mission.

Father (紅盒子) explores the attempts of a master puppeteer to build a family legacy and preserve a disappearing craft, and Silent Teacher (那個靜默的陽光午後) tells the story of a dead woman whose body is being used for medical research.

A Journey with Invisible Friends (看不見的台灣) explores the nature of karma and causality as a man works to heal historical wounds inflicted on the Aboriginal Siraya people.

Lastly, Late Life: The Chien-ming Wang Story (後勁：王建民) depicts a baseball star’s struggle for redemption following a career-threatening injury.

The festival is to be held in a lecture theater at MIT building 26, room 100 on May 26 and 27.