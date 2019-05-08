Lanterns win A’ design awards

By Chiu Chih-jou and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two lanterns from this year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung County have won awards at the A’ Design Award and Competition.

Linear Flora (線花) and Sailing Castle (帆城) were exhibited at the festival’s Art Lantern area from Feb. 19 to March 3.

The designs won a gold and an iron award respectively.

The Italy-based international design competition is the “largest in the world” and receives the most entries, drawing more than 10,000 submissions yearly from around the world, Pingtung Cultural Affairs Department Director Wu Ming-jung (吳明榮) said on Monday.

Both of the winning designs were popular spots to take photographs during the festival, Wu added.

Linear Flora was inspired by the Bougainvillea spectabilis, the official flower of Pingtung County, said designer Ray Teng Pai (白睿騰), director of the Taipei-based studio Singular Concept.

The design incorporates geometric elements with the number three: the number of petals each Bougainvillea spectabilis flower has, he said.

The bottom has three flower petals, which create variations on multiples of three depending on the viewing angle, he said.

Pai said that he hoped to represent different possibilities in life and to encourage viewers to stay curious, explore the world they live in and protect the planet.

Nantou County-based artist Feng Cheng-tsung (范承宗), who designed Sailing Castle, said that the piece consists of a wooden structure that supports a sail being blown in different directions.

It symbolizes the gathering of sailboats at the harbor and creates an image of a flourishing coastal city, he said, adding that it also represents unity among people.

The installation was built using a traditional construction technique and indigenous wood, which viewers can smell while looking at the piece, he said.

Feng compared the experience of walking through the installation to a traditional fire-walking ritual.