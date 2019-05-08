Fake disaster reports may be punished by life in jail

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan yesterday approved tougher punishments for people spreading false reports about disasters, including a life sentence if the reports lead to deaths.

Proposed amendments to the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法), which stipulates punishments for people who “intentionally” report or disseminate disinformation about disasters, cleared a third reading in the legislature.

The penalties were introduced in light of the fast pace at which disinformation is spread using today’s information and communication technologies, to prevent wide-scale panic as a result of false news compromising public safety or causing irreparable damage, said the Executive Yuan, which sponsored the amendment.

Disasters, as defined by the act, include natural incidents and those of human origin, such as typhoons, earthquakes, floods, droughts, radiation accidents, animal or plant diseases, and critical levels of airborne particulate concentrations.

People who intentionally report false information about disasters to the authorities are to be fined between NT$300,000 and NT$500,000 (US$9,705 and US$16,176), the amendments say.

People who spread rumors or false information about disasters that result in damage to other people or the public face a maximum prison term of three years, detention or a maximum fine of NT$1 million, they say.

Those who cause deaths as a result of spreading disinformation about disasters face a prison term of at least seven years or life imprisonment, while those who cause grievous physical harm to others as a result of their actions face a prison term of between three and 10 years, they say.

The amendments target people who intentionally spread disinformation about disasters by fabricating rumors, as well as those who distort or tamper with statistics, polls, advertisements or past incidents that can be proven to be partially or entirely false, the Cabinet said.

People who spread rumors through the media, the Internet, word of mouth or videos, thus misleading or incurring losses for others shall be punished, it said.