EU to push for end to death penalty in Taiwan: official

Staff writer, with CNA, BRUSSELS

The death penalty is expected to be discussed by Taiwanese and EU officials at the annual Human Rights Consultations this month.

Taiwan and the EU are to hold the second Human Rights Consultations in Brussels, which is to be attended by high-ranking representatives from both sides, said an EU official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The EU would raise the issue of the death penalty and gender equality, the official said, adding that the EU aims to ask Taiwan to put a moratorium on capital punishment, with the ultimate goal of abolishing it.

The first meeting was in Taipei in March last year. The death penalty and gender equality were also on the agenda.

However, the Ministry of Justice executed a man convicted of murdering his ex-wife and daughter just five months after that.

In response, the EU issued a statement expressing its concerns over the execution.

In the statement, the EU described the death penalty as a “cruel and inhumane” form of punishment that does not act as a deterrent and was an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

Some Taiwanese rejected the EU statement, saying that European countries should not impose their values on Taiwan.

Nonetheless, the EU said it would continue discussing the issue.

It has consistently advocated abolishment of the death penalty, even making it a requirement for countries to join the regional bloc.