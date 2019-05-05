Cabinet to settle changes to state secrets act

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Lawmakers are on Tuesday to decide on proposed amendments that aim to tighten regulations against the leaking of state secrets.

The Legislative Yuan on Friday held cross-caucus negotiations over the proposed amendments to the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), which were inconclusive, because the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) refused to participate.

A proposal by the Cabinet, which has passed a committee review, says that agencies handling confidential information may extend the three-year travel restriction on former personnel entrusted with state secrets by no more than three years if they deem such a measure necessary.

The restriction could only be extended once, it says.

The restriction has not been enforced, and it has become a norm for agencies to reduce the restriction period, the Cabinet said.

To ensure the national interest and uphold security, the new rule, if passed, would ban agencies from shortening the period.

Another proposal by the Cabinet that has also passed a preliminary review seeks to introduce a prison term of three to 10 years for people who leak state secrets to China, Hong Kong, Macau or other hostile foreign forces.

The proposed amendment also seeks to introduce a maximum prison term of two years for those who conspire to leak secrets to other countries or hostile forces.

Those found to have leaked data classified as top secret would receive 1.5 times the recommended penalties, the proposal says.

At present, the act stipulates a jail term of one to seven years for people who leak state secrets.

Also to be decided are proposed changes to the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) to accommodate the extended statutes of limitations that came into effect last year following an amendment to the Criminal Code.

The proposed amendment would extend the time frame in which legal action could be taken against any wanted criminal if the statute of limitations came into effect before the amendment, but has not expired.

Motions for the act and the code are to be put to a vote at a plenary session on Tuesday, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said.

Prior to the negotiations, the KMT caucus issued a statement saying that it had decided to opt out of the negotiations to protest Su on Tuesday last week abruptly ending cross-caucus talks about different versions of a stalking and harassment bill.

Eight versions of the bill submitted by lawmakers across party lines await reviewing, but Su ignored the caucus’ request that he call a new round of negotiations over the bill, which highlighted his indifference regarding people’s safety, the KMT said.

Su said that the KMT’s withdrawal from the meeting was unreasonable.

He had adjourned negotiations over the stalking and harassment prevention bill, as there were conflicting clauses in the version submitted by the Ministry of the Interior, Su said, adding that cross-caucus talks would resume as soon as the ministry and other relevant agencies sort out the conflicts.

New Power Party Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said the KMT’s absence from Friday’s meeting highlighted the sensitive nature of the bills.

Additional reporting by CNA