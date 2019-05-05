McDonald’s to pay for door mishap

Staff writer, with CNA

The Shilin District Court on Friday ordered McDonald’s Taiwan to pay NT$208,403 (US$6,743) in compensation to a visually impaired man after he was crushed by an automatic door at the fast-food chain’s Shih-Pai branch in Taipei in May 2015.

The man surnamed Wang (王) used his cane to make sure the door was open before he exited the branch, but the door closed on him just as he was passing through, the court said.

Wang demanded NT$3.21 million from McDonald’s for medical expenses, lost income and psychological damage.

However, the company said that although the door was equipped with infrared sensors on the outside, people who want to leave the restaurant need to press a button.

Wang’s wife exited the store ahead of him and the door closed automatically, crushing him, McDonald’s said, adding that the real cause of the accident was his wife’s failure to help Wang.

Wang only used the bathroom at the restaurant and did not purchase anything, therefore he was not entitled to sue the company in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法), it added.

However, the court said that commercial establishments should by all means ensure the safety of guests, regardless of whether they are paying customers, adding that the law is applicable to the case.

The accident would have been prevented if the branch had installed sensors inside the restaurant or above the door, the court said, adding that the branch manager should have anticipated such an accident, as the door’s sensor cannot detect everyone entering and exiting the restaurant.

The accident left Wang with post-traumatic stress disorder, the court added.

The ruling can be appealed.