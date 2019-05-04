NTU top among 32 local universities on list of Asia’s best

Staff writer, with CNA

Thirty-two universities in Taiwan have been named among the best in Asia in rankings released on Wednesday by the London-based magazine Times Higher Education.

National Taiwan University, (NTU) which climbed one notch from last year to 25th, was the top-ranked institute in Taiwan, while seven others were listed among the top 100, the Asia University Rankings 2019 showed.

The seven were National Tsing Hua University (59th), China Medical University (60th), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (61st), Taipei Medical University (64th), National Chiao Tung University (69th), National Cheng Kung University (78th) and National Taiwan Normal University (93rd).

Taiwan had 32 universities on the list, one more than last year.

In the rankings of about 400 higher-education institutions in 27 countries in the region, Japan was the most prominent, with 103, including the University of Tokyo in eighth.

China had 72 listings, making it the second-most represented nation, a significant increase from 63 last year.

“Leading universities in Japan and South Korea have made significant gains, many institutions in Malaysia are soaring up the list and there are pockets of excellence in India and Indonesia,” said Times Higher Education’s Phil Baty, editor of the rankings.

The rankings were based on 13 indicators in five main categories — teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income, the magazine’s Web site said.

The top 10 universities were Tsinghua University (China), National University of Singapore, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, University of Hong Kong, Peking University (China), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), Chinese University of Hong Kong, The University of Tokyo, Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University (South Korea), in that order.