Fines raised for drivers not yielding to disabled

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Drivers who do not yield to visually impaired people while making a turn face a maximum fine of NT$7,200, according to amendments passed by the Legislative Yuan yesterday.

The amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) sponsored by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Jung-chang (王榮璋) stipulate that while making a turn, motorists who do not stop to allow visually impaired people carrying a white cane or led by a guide dog to cross the road first can be fined NT$2,400 to NT$7,200.

The new rule applies not only to zebra crossings, but to all sections of road that are not off-limits to pedestrians.

Scooter drivers and cyclists who do not stop to allow visually impaired people to cross the road face a fine of NT$600 to NT$1,200, the amendments say.

The act previously did not make a distinction between regular pedestrians and visually impaired people, and fines ranged from NT$1,200 to NT$3,600 for offenders.

It also did not set fines for cyclists or scooter drivers who do not give way for visually impaired people.

In addition, scooter drivers and cyclists who ride in a pedestrian zone, fast lane or on a sidewalk, as well as those who do not give way to ambulances, fire engines, police cars or construction vehicles, consequently injuring or fatally injuring a visually impaired person, face a fine of NT$1,200 to NT$2,400.

Any person that obstructs traffic by blocking the way of pedestrians or vehicles, but is neither a police officer tasked with directing or monitoring traffic, nor a student or school faculty member who has been assigned to help enforce traffic rules faces a fine of NT$1,200 to NT$2,400, the amendments say.

People found to have breached this rule on a zebra crossing face a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$6,000.

The amendments were proposed to bring the act in line with the Act to Implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (身心障礙者權利公約施行法), which was ratified in 2014, Wang said.