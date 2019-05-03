NPP legislator, parents urge action on school bullying

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Hung Tzu-yung (洪慈庸) and the parents of a 17-year-old girl, surnamed Meng (孟), who committed suicide after months of school bullying yesterday urged the Ministry of Education to overhaul its policies to prevent bullying.

A student at Hsin Sheng Junior College of Medical Care and Management, Meng took her own life in July last year by jumping off a building.

Investigations carried out by the Ministry of Education and a school committee found that Meng had for months been bullied by various classmates verbally and on social media.

The school had been aware of the bullying, but never reported it to authorities as required by law, the girl’s father told a news conference in Taipei.

Meng in October 2017 told a school counselor that she had been bullied by classmates and that her homeroom teacher moved her seat away from the rest of the class after a student unfairly accused her of “stinking,” he said.

“My daughter sought help, but the counselor quickly concluded that there was ‘no immediate danger’ for her and closed the case,” he said.

As the bullying intensified, Meng began to miss classes, but the teacher did not inform them about her frequent absence for about six months, he said.

In June, a month before Meng took her own life, the school found that she had been cutting herself, but withheld the information until parents called to ask about her, he said.

“The school had promised me that it would not shun responsibility if it did anything wrong, but since the ministry’s investigation report was completed [in December last year], I have not heard from [the school],” he said.

Meng’s mother said she had searched the Internet and found evidence of cyberbullying targeting her daughter.

“I could barely read through them and there is no way a child could take it,” she said.

The tragedy was caused by bullying from classmates, improper responses from the teacher and counselor, and the school withholding information from parents and authorities, Hung said.

Although the ministry’s report confirmed that the teacher had failed to intervene before Meng’s death, the school’s internal review committee decided that no disciplinary measures was required for the teacher, she said.

“Nobody was required to take up responsibility or apologize for what happened,” she said.

Furthermore, “the ministry has not made any suggestions or provided any support to schools to change the system for the better,” she said.

To prevent more tragedies, the ministry must overhaul its policies to prevent bullying and take a more active role in addressing the problem, she said.

Meng’s case exposed a major flaw in the system, which lacks mechanisms for handling teachers who bully students, she said.

The school issued a statement expressing its regret over the incident.

Meng’s parents have filed charges with the Taoyuan District Court against the school, it said.

Suicides are usually caused by multiple factors and should not be simply attributed to bullying or a teacher’s behavior, it added.

The ministry offered advice on improving class management for the school when it visited in October last year, said Chen Tsung-chih (陳宗志), an official at the Department of Student Affairs and Special Education.

The ministry is also working to establish criteria for handling teachers found bullying students by drafting amendments to the Teachers’ Act (教師法), Chen said.