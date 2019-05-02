Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

More aid to Indonesia

The government on Tuesday donated an additional US$355,722 to Indonesia to help with school reconstruction efforts in the wake of a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that hit Sulawesi on Sept. 28 last year, triggering a tsunami that left about 2,200 people dead. Representative to Indonesia John Chen (陳忠) made the donation in Jakarta to Indonesian Red Cross Society acting chairman Ginandjar Kartasasmita, who said that it would be used to help rebuild two schools. The public and private sectors had donated about US$2.35 million to assist post-disaster relief work and aid in the reconstruction of homes affected by the catastrophe, Chen said. The government decided to make the additional donation to support the relief efforts and help victims resume a normal life as soon as possible, he said. The Indonesian Red Cross Society said that about 1,200 schools, more than 260,000 students and 17,000 teachers were affected by the disaster.

FISHERIES

Six saved from burning boat

Six crewmen aboard a fishing boat based out of Yilan County were rescued at sea on Tuesday after they were forced to abandon ship when it caught fire, the Coast Guard Administration said in a statement. The Suao Township (蘇澳)-registered Hsin Chin Fa No. 6 was reported to be on fire at 11:23am, when it was 19 nautical miles (35.2km) off Nanao Township (南澳), the statement said. The boat’s crew — two Taiwanese, three Indonesians and one Chinese — jumped overboard after discovering the fire, the coast guard said. Five of the crew were later rescued by a coast guard vessel, while an Indonesian crewman was airlifted to safety by helicopter, it added.