Lanyu villagers outraged over allegations of theft

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Residents of Orchid Island’s (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) Yeyin Village (野銀) were outraged after allegations on social media that several tourists’ belongings were stolen from scooters in the area.

Lanyu Township Mayor Chiaman Chialamu on Tuesday said that while such incidents might appear trivial to outsiders, he had never dealt with theft in his 13 years as a police officer on the island, save for children taking minor items left in bicycle baskets.

The suspect allegedly cracked open scooters’ trunks to take their contents, he said, adding that police have stepped up patrols at night and at tourist attractions.

The community believes that the culprit is most likely “some ruffian from Taiwan proper” committing crimes of opportunity while on Lanyu, he said.

Lan An Cultural and Educational Foundation chief executive officer Maroas said that the Tao community on Lanyu attaches great shame to theft and the descendants of thieves are often reminded of the fact should they squabble with their neighbors.

They also put curses on thieves by inscribing charms on the heads of goats and pigs, as well as yam and other produce, which in his experience are “quite effective,” Maroas said.

The Taitung County Police Bureau said it has received only one report of theft, not three as alleged on the Internet.

An investigation has been opened and police believe it was a crime of opportunity, the bureau said.