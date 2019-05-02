Han’s ‘universe’ remark might be from comics: Ko

By Ko Yu-hao, Shen Pei-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) might have taken his remark that he wanted to “conquer the universe” directly from a comic book.

Speaking at a roundtable conference on Tuesday hosted by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Han described his political philosophy as “to be rooted in Taiwan, to be mindful of China, to develop a world view and to conquer the universe.”

His remarks have sparked heated discussions on the Internet.

“I wonder what comic books [Han] has been reading lately,” Ko told reporters, to which they responded: “Probably Marvel.”

Han’s slogan was reportedly borrowed from the motto of Victoria Academy, a bilingual school in Yunlin County established by his wife, Lee Chia-fen (李佳芬).

Ko declined to comment on Han’s popularity, saying that one should remain steady and focus on one’s daily duties, adding that he often does not have enough time to finish his daily affairs.

Regarding reports that Han might join the presidential campaign as an independent, Ko said it was a “distinct possibility.”

Ko said he was glad he was not a member of the Democratic Progressive Party or the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), as the nation’s partisan politics were “too chaotic.”

Ko on Tuesday denied rumors that he might partner with People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) for a presidential run, saying that the idea was “ludicrous.”

Taipei City Councilor Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) suggested that Ko partner with Taipei City Government deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying (黃?瑩), who has gained popularity online.

Ko said that Wang should perhaps partner with Han’s daughter, Han Ping (韓冰), whose demeanor Wang has often praised.