Nation owes its greatness to its workers, Tsai says

By Su Yung-yao / Staff reporter

Taiwan owes its greatness to its workers, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, vowing to continue improving the nation’s working conditions.

Tsai made the comments in her address at an event to meet with workers and mark International Workers’ Day.

Speaking about her administration’s labor policies over the past three years, Tsai said the nation’s monthly minimum wage has been raised more than 15 percent, from NT$22,000 to NT$23,100.

The hourly minimum wage has also been raised 25 percent, from NT$120 to NT$150, she said.

Raising the minimum wage is the government’s responsibility, Tsai said, adding that the wage hike during her term has exceeded those under the previous administration.

The government last week improved the protection of dispatch workers’ rights by passing amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), she said.

The amendments stipulate that if dispatch workers are owed wages by a project owner, they may request payment from their dispatch work agency, which may then seek compensation from the project owner.

To further improve the rights of atypical workers and set an example for businesses, the government would stop employing dispatch workers in two years, she said, adding that the move would make the government a more responsible employer.

The government is also working on building a fairer and more effective mediation and indictment process to handle labor disputes, Tsai said.

Lawmakers late last year passed the Labor Dispute Act (勞動事件法), a key aspect of judicial reform, she said.

The Judicial Yuan would establish courts specializing in labor disputes to provide more professional mediation services and to reduce lawsuit fees for workers and unions, Tsai said.

She also urged the Ministry of Labor to complete draft acts on minimum wage, labor insurance coverage for occupational injuries and illnesses, and making the workplace more friendly to middle-aged and older workers.

Better protection of labor rights is a responsibility shared by the ministry and others, Tsai said, adding that various ministries have worked together to enhance industrial transformation and improve the investment environment, which in turn benefits people’s careers.

As the tax season begins, lower-level employees will also find their taxes have been reduced, she said.

“As we work hard to improve the economy, we will not forget to share the fruits of success,” she said. “It is my daily goal as president to ensure that our economic success is shared with workers and to take care of our workers.”

Although reforms take time to bear fruit, the nation’s labor conditions would steadily improve over time, Tsai said, thanking all of the nation’s workers for their contribution.