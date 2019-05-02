Alliance urges Tsai to address WHO

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taiwan United Nations Alliance, along with several other civic groups and lawmakers, yesterday urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to hold an international news conference to ask the WHO to invite Taiwan to its World Health Assembly (WHA) this month.

The 72nd WHA is to be held from May 20 to 28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Taiwan from 2009 to 2016 obtained an invitation to attend the annual WHA meeting as an observer, but has not received an invitation due to Chinese pressure since Tsai took office in May 2016.

Many lawmakers and health officials from the US, Canada, Japan and EU nations have voiced support for Taiwan to attend the WHA this year, and 76.6 percent of Taiwanese support it, but the nation has yet to receive an invitation, alliance president and former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said.

“We ask President Tsai Ing-wen to hold an international news conference in the next few days to express our determination to attend the WHA as Taiwan, because this is our right,” Michael Tsai said.

“We also hope that legislators across party lines can pass a resolution as soon as possible to express Taiwanese’s wish for Taiwan to be invited to the WHA,” he added.

If the president, lawmakers and civic groups can stand together against China’s suppression, then Taiwan would be able to garner more support from other nations.

Going through the process of trying to attend the WHA is important to let the world recognize Taiwan and understand that the nation wants to be a responsible member of the global society, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) likened Taiwan’s efforts to enter the UN and WHO to the fable The Foolish Old Man Removes the Mountains (愚公移山) — a story about the virtues of perseverance and willpower.

North and South Korea became UN members after years of effort, so why could Taiwan not do so as well, Lu said, adding that now is an opportune time to press on to achieve that goal, as it is rare in history for many nations to have negative attitudes toward China’s sharp power, such as the Eight-Nation Alliance, which was established in 1900 against the Qing government.

The president should show her wisdom and courage by voicing the issue, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), having an absolute majority in the legislature, should pass a resolution to support Taiwan’s attendance at the WHA, Lu added.

Former premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) said that the Chinese government in 2003 hid the extent of a SARS outbreak, which led to an epidemic that spread to other nations.

Although it took 46 days for Taiwan to be removed from the WHO’s list of areas with local SARS, which showed the nation’s effectiveness in containing the outbreak, more than 80 people died of the disease in the nation, he said.

The government at the time recognized the importance of becoming a WHO member and established an ad hoc team to press for the nation’s accession to the WHO, Yu added.

DPP legislators Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and Chen Man-li (陳曼麗); New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐); and Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦) also voiced support for the alliance’s call.

In related news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed its gratitude to 80 Lithuanian and six Latvian lawmakers, as well as the Estonian parliament’s Taiwan Support Group for sending letters to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urging the organization to invite Taiwan to the WHA.