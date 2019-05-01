EPA might ban plastic straws in one fell swoop

Staff writer, with CNA

The government’s plan to ban plastic straws, which was expected to be carried out in stages, might be implemented in a single step, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Deputy Minister Shen Chih-hsiu (沈志修) said on Monday.

The agency announced the plan in June last year, and is expected to reveal a formal policy this week that would be implemented at 8,000 venues on July 1.

Government agencies, public and private schools, department stores, shopping malls and fast-food chains were to be the first to be banned from providing single-use plastic straws. The ban was to be extended next year to other sectors and stores selling take-out beverages.

However, the government now intends to implement the ban at any place where meals or beverages are served, including take-out beverage shops, Shen told a legislative hearing on the government’s recycling policy.

It is not clear how polylactic acid straws made from renewable resources such as sugarcane or corn starch would be handled, as plastics account for 10 percent of their composition.

Shen said that the straws should be banned because of the plastic they contain, but the agency is evaluating such a ban.

This is the first time the government has tried to regulate plastic straws and it has to consider whether substitutes are available, Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) told the hearing.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) said that paper straws could be used a substitute.