PFP says media distorted Soong’s Xinhua interview

By Chen Yun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The People First Party (PFP) yesterday called media coverage of PFP Chairman James Soong’s (宋楚瑜) interview with China’s official Xinhua news agency a distortion of the facts.

Media coverage of Soong’s interview on Monday quoted him as saying that “Taiwan is a part of China” and that unification is the joint responsibility of both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

It also cited him as agreeing with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) proposed “one country, two systems” framework for Taiwan.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that sustaining the nation’s democratic system is the best solution for the people, while Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said that Soong should not have so easily consented to the proposed framework, as such comments would greatly limit the ability of Taiwanese to make choices in terms of political dialogue across the Taiwan Strait.

The Mainland Affairs Council urged the PFP to “restore the facts,” saying that it is a national consensus that Taiwan does not accept the framework and that politicians should be truthful when conveying the will of the public.

PFP Secretary-General Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said that Soong never mentioned the “one country, two systems” framework in the interview, adding that “there has been a great misunderstanding: The ‘China’ mentioned by Soong referred to the Republic of China [ROC].”

The PFP also issued a statement saying that Soong supported “exploring alternatives” and not endorsing the “one China, two countries” framework for Taiwan.

The party cannot accept the framework, but feels that there must be dialogue — which must fully observe democratic processes and values — to decide what system to adopt, such as the current situation of equal states across the Taiwan Strait, it said.

In accordance with the Constitution and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), Taiwan and China are parts of the ROC, it added.

An impasse in cross-strait relations must be resolved by sincere and constructive dialogue by both sides, the PFP said, adding that through dialogue, Taiwan could express its thoughts and which values must be upheld.

Asked to comment on Soong’s remarks, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said: “Friends are friends, but that does not mean I have to agree with and support everything he says.”

“I respect everyone’s remarks, but there is one thing that is of the utmost importance: Taiwan’s future should be decided by Taiwanese,” he added.

Additional reporting by Lee I-chia