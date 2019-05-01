Siaoliouciou ‘no plastic’ tourism program starts

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday announced a “no plastic, low carbon footprint” travel program on Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球).

The program would create a “green points” reward system for visitors to use public drinking fountains and rental travel cups to reduce single-use plastic containers, EPA Deputy Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) told a news conference at Baisha Elementary School on the island.

A model of sustainable development must be created for Siaoliouciou, which draws about 1 million visitors per year, he said.

The EPA and the county government collaborated to provide cups, drinking fountains and environmentally friendly hotels, making important steps toward reducing tourism-related plastic waste and carbon emissions, he said.

Tourism cannot come at the expense of the environment, Siaoliouciou borough warden Chen Kuo-tsai (陳國在) said, adding that his office has installed 10 water fountains at the island’s nine main attractions, which would save about 40,000 bottles per year.

“We hope visitors will take part in sustainable tourism,” he said. “The island’s businesses and residents are all on board.”

Hostel proprietor Chang Hsin-yi (張欣怡) said that 19 establishments, including hotels, hostels and beverage shops, are participating in the cup rental program that has about 1,700 cups in circulation.

The cups can be rented via a cellphone app and cup returns are accepted at 23 locations, as well as the establishment at which they were issued, Chang said, adding that the cups are soaked, washed at high temperatures and blow-dried to guarantee cleanliness.