Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Plum rain front expected

The first plum rain front of the season is to reach Taiwan tomorrow, so people should beware of sudden downpours, the Central Weather Bureau said on Sunday. The weather across Taiwan today is expected to be mostly cloudy, with warm daytime temperatures, except in mountainous areas in eastern and southeastern regions, where sporadic afternoon showers can be expected, the bureau said. With the arrival of the first plum rain this year, showers and thunderstorms would prevail across the nation, and that pattern would continue through Thursday, it said. Sporadic showers would continue into Friday and Saturday in eastern Taiwan, while other areas would have mostly cloudy skies with brief afternoon thundershowers, it said.

SOCIETY

Solar halo reported

A solar halo was visible above Taitung County on Sunday from about 11am until midday, with colored rings enclosing the sun. Thousands of people took photographs of the phenomenon that were posted on social media. One netizen posted a photo of his face in the center of the halo. A couple formed a heart with their arms stretched toward the sun, with the halo as a background. A solar halo is caused by ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere refracting sunlight, which results in colored or white rings around the sun, the Taitung Weather Station said, adding that they are usually seen in spring or summer. Some have said that a solar halo signals rain at night, but a weather expert said that such a link has no scientific basis. A solar halo was also reported in Japan’s Mie, Gifu and Nagano prefectures. As the phenomenon occurred shortly before the start of the Reiwa imperial era tomorrow, it was seen as a good omen, the reports said, citing Japanese folklore.