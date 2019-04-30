Video introduces Pakua Tea Garden in Nantou County

By Hsieh Chieh-yu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

YouTube content creator Logan Beck on April 12 posted a video to introduce the Pakua Tea Garden (八卦茶園) in Nantou County’s Jhushan Township (竹山).

Beck, who lives in Changhua County, was invited by the township office to promote tourism and business in Jhushan ahead of the tea competition season in the spring.

He has been living in Taiwan for more than two years and has also posted videos of his experiences at the Dajia Matsu pilgrimage. His YouTube channel has received more than 32 million views.

Tea and bamboo are Jhushan’s main agricultural products.

In his tea video, Beck visits Pakua Tea Garden in Daan (大鞍), a mountainous area in the township.

He introduces the growing and manufacturing processes for green tea, and rides a monorail that was built by local tea growers to transport tea leaves downhill during harvest, but has become a selling point for tourism.

Another draw for tourists is the rows of tea plants, which resemble a Taoist bagua (八卦, an eight-sided design).

For a long time, people thought that Pakua Tea Garden planted the tea to look like a bagua symbol, township office director Chen Tung-mu (陳東睦) said.

However, that is a misconception, he said.

The bagua shape was formed because growers had to plant around the steep and uneven terrain 1,000m to 1,300m above sea level, he said.

At first glance, they can also look like a mosquito coil, he said.