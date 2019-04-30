Lawmakers give initial approval to bike helmet rule

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Riders on electric bicycles who do not wear helmets while riding on public roads would face NT$300 fines under a proposed amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that yesterday won preliminary approval at the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee.

The amendment would also impose penalties for the illegal modification of electric bicycles and speeding.

There are about 180,000 electric bicycles with certification labels nationwide, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

However, many minors and foreign expatriates like to use electric bicycles to commute or run errands because they do not need a license to ride the bikes.

Although riders are banned from riding electric bicycles faster than 25kph, some riders have modified their bikes to go as fast as 40kph, making them no different from regular motor scooters, the ministry said.

However, since electric bicycle riders are not required to wear helmets on public roads, as motor scooter and motorcycle riders are, there are concerns about their safety, it said.

National Police Agency (NPA) statistics show that 27 people have died in the past five years and 9,818 been injured in traffic accidents involving electric bikes.

The number of traffic accidents involving electric bikes rose from 1,179 in 2014 to 1,526 in 2015, 1,658 in 2016, 2,163 in 2017 and 3,292 as of November last year, the statistics showed.

Under the amendment approved by the committee, a rider could be fined NT$1,800 to NT$5,400 if they are found to have altered their electric bike without permission, or if safety equipment such as brakes, bells, lights, or reflective devices on the bike are not maintained in good condition.

The rider would also be required to install such equipment or make improvements if the devices are lacking or not working properly.

At present the fine is NT$180.

Riders could be fined NT$900 to NT$1,800 if they are operating their bikes faster than 25kph, the proposed amendment states.

The amendment has stipulated fines for bicycle or electric bicycle riders who do not follow regulations about carrying children on the bikes — with fines of NT$300 to NT$600 — if the riders are under 18 years of age , do not install proper seating equipment for children or carry children whose age or weight exceeds those stated in the regulations.

Ministry of Economic Affairs regulations state that the seats installed at the front tube — between the handle of a bike and the seat post — can be used to carry children from one to four years old who weigh less than 15kg.

Seats installed at behind the rider’s seat can be used to carry children from one to six-years-old who weigh less than 22kg, the regulations state.