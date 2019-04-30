Petition urging Tsai-Lai ticket attracts hundreds

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 1,000 people in three days have signed an online petition calling for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former premier William Lai (賴清德) to run on a joint Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket for next year’s presidential election, the organizers said yesterday.

Academics and civic groups, including presidential advisor Lee Ming-liang (李明亮), Academicia Sincia President James Liao (廖運範), former representative to Japan Lo Fu-chen (羅福全) and others launched the petition on Thursday last week, urging Tsai and Lai to put aside their differences and run on the same ticket to ensure the survival of a “local government.”

In a joint statement the same day, the organizers urged Tsai and Lai to put aside their differences and run on the same ticket to combat an expected strong challenge from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

“We appeal to President Tsai and former premier Lai to work together and fight for the survival of a local administration at this difficult time when the popularity of potential KMT contenders Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) is rising rapidly,” the statement said.

Tsai and Lai must come together to secure a win for the DPP in an election that is crucial to Taiwan’s future, the statement said.

The next presidential election will revolve around pro-China versus pro-US choices, rather than the usual issue of independence versus unification, the statement added.

In an effort to find common ground between Tsai and Lai, the five-member team comprising DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) has tried to mediate between the pair.

Lai on Thursday said that during a meeting with Tsai, “there was no discussion on how to conduct the primary, only a request that I quit.”

However, that claim was quickly rejected by Su, who said Lai had not been discouraged from taking part in the primary.

The DPP has postponed the start of its primary to May 22 in the hope of resolving the differences.

The presidential and legislative elections have been scheduled for Jan. 11.