Wang Jin-pyng plans three-day visit to China

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) is to leave for China on Monday next week for a three-day visit to pay tribute to his ancestors in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, the former legislative speaker announced yesterday.

As it is part of Taiwanese and Hoklo traditions to inform one’s ancestors of significant plans before taking action, he said, referring to his March 7 announcement that he would seek the party’s nomination for next year’s presidential election.

More than 90 relatives would be making the trip with him, he said.

Most of Taiwanese, besides Aborigines and migrants from other nations, have their roots in China, even though they settled in Taiwan at different times, Wang said.

The historical truth is that people across the Taiwan Strait share the same origin, which would not change because of their differences in ethnicity, place of birth or political affiliation, he said.

Asked whether he would meet with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一), Wang said his trip did not have a fixed schedule, but that he would follow arrangements made by his hosts.

He would mention the Republic of China if there was such an occasion, but his tour is not about politics, he added.

Wang is to depart for Xiamen, China, at 11:25am on Monday and return to Taiwan at 6:45pm on Wednesday, his office said.

After paying tribute to Koxinga (國姓爺) and his ancestors during the first two days, Wang would meet with Taiwanese businesspeople in China, the office said.

Koxinga, also known as Cheng Cheng-kung (鄭成功), was a Ming Dynasty general who drove Dutch colonists out of Taiwan in 1662.