MOFA says no evacuations planned in Solomon Islands

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has no plans to evacuate Taiwanese from the Solomon Islands, but is closely monitoring protests in the capital, Honiara following Wednesday’s run-off election in parliament, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Saturday.

Honiara police have arrested about 30 people in connection with the unrest, and authorities have said that the situation is under control, ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said.

Riots broke out in Honiara after some people were unhappy with veteran politician Manasseh Sogavare’s victory, Lee said.

After general elections on April 3 failed to give any party a parliamentary majority, Sogavare won the backing of 34 of the nation’s 50 parliamentarians in a controversial run-off to be prime minister, although his opponents boycotted the vote.

There have been no reports of major casualties in the riots, Lee said, adding that police have made radio and television appeals for Honiara residents to remain calm and respect the election results.

Taiwanese expatriates and diplomatic staff and their families are safe, Lee added.

Asked about reports that a Taiwanese boat anchored in Honiara had offered to evacuate Taiwanese, he said that the nation’s embassy had not received any evacuation requests.

The embassy would continue to monitor the situation in Honiara, Lee said.

Chi Tien-yi (紀添議), owner of the Donggang-registered San Zai Fa No. 15 fishing vessel that had docked in Honiara for provisions and was awaiting clearance to depart, said in Taipei on Saturday that he had told the embassy in Honiara that his boat was standing by to help evacuate the 50 to 60 Taiwanese there, and that his crew would help as well.

The more than 20 Taiwan-registered fishing vessels anchored in Honiara would also help take Taiwanese to safety, following any instructions from the embassy, if it came to that, he added.

If a major riot breaks out, the only means of evacuation might be by boat, as the country’s airport most likely would be shut down, Chi said.

Tsai Min-hua (蔡華明), vice president of a Taiwanese business association in the Solomon Islands, said that the situation remained calm, but that Taiwanese should exercise caution in and around Honiara.