Mandatory education at age five, foundation says

By Rachel Lin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Education for five-year-olds should be compulsory, Professor Huang Kun-huei Education Foundation chairman Huang Kun-huei (黃昆輝) said yesterday at a forum in Taipei.

Compulsory education for five-year-olds has been proposed for a long time, but has never been implemented, said Huang, who served as minister of education in the early 1980s and as minister without portfolio and Mainland Affairs Council chairman under former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).

In its 1984 school system reform plan, the government proposed including children aged at least five in the compulsory education program, and in 1988, at the Sixth National Education Conference, it said the national education program should be expanded to include five-year-olds, Huang said.

Although the proposal was raised several more times, the policy was never implemented, he said.

Many countries in Europe and North America, as well as nations in Asia with lower GDPs per capita than Taiwan, have made education for five-year-olds compulsory, he said, citing Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines as examples.

Making education for five-year-olds compulsory is an important policy for providing children with equal access to educational opportunities, which is in turn crucial for promoting the value of justice, he said.

The policy would close the gap between public and private kindergartens, and increase the birthrate, which has been dropping because couples cannot afford to have children, Huang said.

According to a telephone poll the foundation conducted last year, 81.7 percent of respondents supported making education for five-year-olds compulsory, while a survey this year by Lu Mei-kuei (盧美貴), an Asia University professor in its early childhood education department, found that 81.8 percent of respondents were in favor of the policy, Huang said.

Although the government has adopted policies such as making tuition free for five-year-olds or nationalizing private kindergartens, that has not done enough to improve kindergarten education, he said.

Nevertheless, they have paved the way for making kindergarten education compulsory, he said.

The government should establish a committee to see that the proposal is carried out as soon as possible, he said, adding that the policy fits a global trend and is what people expect.