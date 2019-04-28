INTERVIEW: Filling cross-strait oversight loopholes needed

Liberty Times (LT): Why does the government want to amend the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) when there are six drafts of the oversight act covering cross-strait accords?

Chen Ming-tong (陳明通): On Jan. 2, the CCP issued “Xi’s five points” [based on a speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平)], which stated that it would not renounce the possibility of reunification by force and the reiteration of the “one country, two systems” framework. The framework was mentioned along with the suggestion that political parties in Taiwan nominate representatives for “democratic negotiations.”

These demands indicate Beijing’s intention to move Taiwan toward unification and further dilute the sovereignty of the Republic of China (ROC) by fomenting discord in Taiwanese society.

Political issues across the Taiwan Strait severely affect our government due to their sensitivity and the extent to which they can affect national security, public interest and the future development of Taiwan as a whole.

Unlike economic, administrative or functional accords, stricter regulations should cover the handling of political talk across the Strait.

The wording of the drafts of the oversight act covering cross-strait accords places political negotiation on the table, but oversight for such talks so far has no legal foundation.

There is a need to amend the act to address the grimness of cross-strait relations after the Chinese issued “Xi’s five points.”

Shoring up legal deficiencies would better protect our democratic system of government, our national interests and the safety of Taiwan.

The public must agree on how to handle cross-strait political issues to prevent greater national strife and discord.

The decision to amend the act by adding Article 5-3 took into consideration the unique nature of cross-strait relations, as well as current circumstances.

If the amendment passes, full civic oversight of the negotiation process — from beginning to end — would be required.

The Legislative Yuan would hold two “high threshold” reviews — one before the negotiations and one after.

During each review session, the Executive Yuan should provide the legislature with a political assessment report — one 90 days before the negotiations and one right after the president approves the negotiation results.

Public hearings and a national referendum must be held to engage maximum public support for the negotiations. Only then would the negotiations be ratified, and the instruments exchanged and signed.

In so doing, the amendment would establish strong oversight mechanisms — a firewall. The mechanisms would prevent any one person or any one party from imposing their will on the public, or from undermining national sovereignty and democracy by using sovereignty as a bargaining chip.

The amendment and all versions of the oversight act are under review at the Legislative Yuan.

If they are passed, any political issue would be covered by the amended Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area and all accords subject to the draft oversight act.

However, any nonpolitical accords with political aspects to them would undergo the same steps as political issues.

The dual system of the amendment and the oversight act would provide proper channels for handling various accords, without any overlap of jurisdiction.