KMT pans DPP over parades

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter

The nation could spend an additional NT$250 billion (US$8.09 billion) annually on power generation if it phases out nuclear power, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) deputy spokesman Huang Hsin-hua (黃心華) said yesterday after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members participated in anti-nuclear parades.

Over the past few years, Taiwan has spent a considerable amount on the DPP’s goal of achieving a nuclear power-free homeland by 2025, Huang said.

The government could have used the money on social welfare, long-term care, expanding public transportation and building up the military, he said, adding that it would have been unnecessary to cut the pensions of veterans and civil servants.

Despite the DPP’s campaign for phasing out nuclear power, it was former premier William Lai (賴清德) last year who chose to restart the No. 2 reactor of the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里), he said.

The No. 2 reactor is scheduled to be decommissioned by March 14, 2023, according to the Atomic Energy Council.

The nation could face surging power generation costs, greater environmental problems and an unstable power supply due to the slow development of power generated from renewable resources, increased air pollution and unreliable natural gas reserves, Huang added.

The government should propose reasonable energy policies that gradually reduce nuclear power use to ensure that people have a stable power supply and reasonable electricity prices, he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who joined an anti-nuclear parade in Taipei yesterday, should fairly assess various means of power generation, as well as their associated waste disposal costs and health risks, he said.

Tsai should not mobilize DPP members to participate in parades just to gain votes for next year’s presidential and legislative elections, Huang said, adding that Tsai should launch concrete measures to improve the lives of people with diseases caused by air pollution.

KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) yesterday visited nuclear power proponents in front of Taipei Railway Station who were collecting signatures for referendum proposals to keep nuclear power.

More than 5.8 million people who voted on a referendum last year expressed hope that nuclear power would be kept and that the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) would be completed, he said.

Tsai’s administration refuses to comply with the vote, choosing instead to adhere to its “nuclear power-free homeland by 2025” policy, Hau said, adding that they would continue campaigning to keep nuclear power generation facilities.