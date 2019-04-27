Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Week-long holiday planned

The government is planning a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday next year to ensure that people have more vacation time during the year’s busiest travel period, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. Next year’s holiday is to start on Jan. 23, the day before Lunar New Year’s Eve, to help ease traffic congestion, Su said during an inspection tour in Yunlin County. Employees would work on a weekend to make up for the extra vacation day, he said.

DIPLOMACY

Eswatini gets visa-free entry

The government is to grant visa-free treatment to Eswatini nationals starting on June 1 to boost bilateral tourism and trade exchanges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Eswatini nationals who hold a passport valid for at least six months, as well as a hotel reservation, a financial statement and emergency contact information may enter Taiwan for stays of up to 90 days, the ministry said. When the measure takes effect, the current requirement for the issuance of electronic visas would be rescinded, it said. The announcement makes Eswatini the latest diplomatic ally after Nauru, Tuvalu, and Latin American and Caribbean allies to receive the visa-free privilege, it added.

ENVIRONMENT

Longshan to ban candles

Longshan Temple (龍山寺), one of Taipei’s oldest and most popular temples, on Thursday said that it would stop selling candles and ban their use on its premises from Wednesday next week. The ban aims to improve air quality and was decided in light of a fire at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral last week, the temple said. The temple’s candle burner would be removed, it said, urging worshipers not to bring candles. Fan Tien-cheng (范添成), a community chief in Wanhua District (萬華) where the temple is located, said that the temple wanted to do something meaningful after 280 years of service. It does not rule out introducing electronic candles, Fan said. There are no plans to ban the use of incense at the temple, he added. The temple in 2017 limited the number of incense sticks worshipers can burn to one stick per person to curb emissions of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller. The city’s Xingtian Temple (行天宮) in 2014 led the way by banning incense burning and removing all incense burners.

DIPLOMACY

Belize hopeful for fishery

Belizean Senate President Lee Mark Chang (鄭經緯) on Thursday expressed the hope for fishery technology exchanges between Taiwan and Belize. Chang made the remarks while visiting a fisheries research institute and a biotechnology research center in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) accompanied by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全). Chang was briefed on Taiwan’s aquaculture research and development programs, and achievements in the field. He was also shown various species of fish and shrimp, and briefed on breeding programs and pest control measures. The county has developed agricultural and fishery sectors, Su said, adding that the local climate is similar to Belize’s. As such, he hopes the county can serve as a template for construction projects in Belize, thereby creating a mutually beneficial situation. Taiwan is delighted to expand its cooperation with Belize across a wide range of fields, Su said.