Netherlands tops list of FDI source countries: envoy

Staff Writer, with CNA

The Netherlands last year became the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan at US$3.5 billion amid growing economic ties between the two nations, Netherlands Trade and Investment Office Representative Guy Wittich said on Thursday.

In a speech marking King’s Day today, Wittich said that two-way trade between the two nations last year reached nearly US$10 billion, making the Netherlands Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner in the EU.

“The Netherlands was also the largest recipient of Taiwanese investment in Europe,” he added.

Bilateral cooperation in other areas has also expanded, he said.

For example, at the Taichung World Flora Exposition, the office built a circular pavilion to promote the concept of a circular economy, Wittich said.

During the six-month expo that ended on Wednesday, more than 3 million people visited the Holland Pavilion, which would be dismantled and recycled, he said.

The building materials would be given to Taiwan Sugar Corp to be reused in new projects at the Yuemei Tourism Sugar Factory (月眉觀光糖廠) recreation site in Taichung, Wittich said.

A circular economy is a regenerative system in which resource input and waste, emissions and energy leakage are minimized by slowing, closing and narrowing energy and material loops, the office has said.

The Netherlands has been promoting the concept for years with the goal of developing its economy as a circular model by 2050, it said.