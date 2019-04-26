Flight union to conclude EVA strike vote on June 6

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

EVA Airways flight attendants from May 13 to June 6 are to vote to determine whether to launch a strike, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants’ Union said yesterday.

Voting is to take place in Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung to allow its more than 5,600 members to participate, the union said.

“The union will have the right to strike if at least half, or 2,800 members, vote in favor,” union secretary-general Cheng Ya-ling (鄭雅菱) said.

All members can take part in the vote, regardless of whether they work for EVA, China Airlines or other airlines, she said.

“The union has never refused any opportunities for negotiation, but we hope the company will put forward proposals that show they are sincere,” she said.

The union is always open to negotiating with the company, she added.

The date for the final vote count has not yet been set, she said, adding that the union would announce more details on Tuesday next week.

The union on Friday last week decided to hold a vote after three government-led negotiations failed to resolve a string of labor disputes, the union said.

The union has been demanding more rest time between flights, an increase in layover allowance exclusively for its members and the inclusion of its representatives on the company’s board and internal disciplinary committee.

In the third meeting on Wednesday last week, EVA agreed to make certain concessions, including lengthening rest time for several flights and increasing the layover allowance, but refused to restrict the increase to union members.

In an open letter issued on Wednesday, EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) urged employees to seek a solution to the standoff and “avoid a lose-lose situation.”

As it is a private company, EVA is not backed by government funding, and as a result, if it encounters any financial difficulties, employees’ benefits and labor conditions would be affected, he said.

“If a strike occurs, the company would never succumb to pressure,” he said.

He also said that he would never agree to limit any benefits to certain employees, because doing so would lead to differences in treatment.

Additional reporting by CNA and Chen Yi-chia