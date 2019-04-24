University fees to rise 2.17 percent, ministry says

Staff writer, with CNA

Basic fees for tuition and other items charged by colleges and universities for the 2019-2020 school year are to rise 2.17 percent, a five-year high, the Ministry of Education said on Monday.

The ministry said that it calculated the increase after taking into account annual increases in the consumer price index, employee salaries and disposable household incomes.

Schools that want to raise their tuition and other fees must submit applications to the ministry for review by June 17, make the increase public and communicate with their students, it said.

Schools that did not hike tuition and other fees for the last school year may apply to increase their fees this year by a maximum of 2.5 percent, Department of Higher Education Director-General Chu Chun-chang (朱俊彰) said.

After it receives the applications, the ministry would convene a review committee comprised of academics, experts, students and parents, with the results scheduled to be released in the middle of July, the ministry said.

Last year, the ministry rejected applications for tuition increases proposed by 14 universities, while National Chung Hsing University in Taichung and Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages in Kaohsiung were allowed to raise their fees by 2 percent, which was less than the proposed 3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, the ministry said.