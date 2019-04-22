Seventeen held after raid on alleged gambling den

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Seventeen people yesterday were detained after raids in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) on Saturday uncovered an alleged mahjong gambling den, authorities said.

A man surnamed Tsai (蔡) owned the club operated by the Chinese Mahjong Sports Association’s Sanchong chapter, which raked in about NT$300,000 per month in gambling profits, Sanchong Police Precinct Chief Wang Wen-tse (王文澤) said.

Tsai is to be charged with illegal gambling, while the other people are to be charged with breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), Wang said.

“The association allegedly used the pretext of promoting the quintessential Chinese cultural heritage of mahjong as a cover for illegal gambling. Our officers conducted surveillance at the location under Tsai’s management for more than a month before Saturday’s raid busted the operation,” he said, adding that police checked identification and confiscated cash, betting tokens, money collection boxes and nine electronic mahjong machines.

“Police seized NT$35,000 in cash, which was the players’ betting money, and another NT$25,000 in cash, which we believe was the commission paid to the house,” he said.

When a player picked up a tile needed to win or collected a winning combination of tiles, they would place cash in the collection box to avoid having money change hands among the players, Wang said.