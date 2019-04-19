Labor Pension rules for all foreigners passes first review

Staff writer, with CNA

A draft bill to revise articles of the Labor Pension Act (勞工退休金條例) so that all foreigners with permanent residency in Taiwan can seek coverage under the nation’s dual-track pension system passed an initial review at the legislature on Monday.

The labor pension system includes a labor fund scheme, under which employers contribute funds to employee pension accounts, while employees deposit a percentage of their wages — a minimum of 6 percent of their monthly salary — in personal pension accounts.

Apart from Taiwanese, the proposed rules would cover foreign spouses of Taiwanese nationals and foreign professionals with permanent residency.

Another amendment proposes that employers who fail to abide by the rules would have their name and establishment published on the Ministry of Labor Web site and fines increased.