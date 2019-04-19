President receives YouTube’s Silver Creator Award

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) YouTube channel has earned the video-sharing Web site’s Silver Creator Award by reaching more than 100,000 subscribers, Tsai said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Tsai was given the award a day earlier while visiting Google’s Taipei office, she said.

Since the president reactivated her YouTube channel on March 17, her number of subscribers jumped from about 6,000 to 102,513 in one month, Google-owned YouTube said.

In her post, Tsai also described Taiwan as an attractive destination for international corporations, as many of them have increased their investment in the country.

Google now has more than 2,500 employees in six counties and cities in Taiwan, and plans to boost its footprint by setting up an office complex in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District (板橋), aiming to double the number of its employees in Taiwan, Tsai said.

Google’s Intelligent Taiwan project, which was officially unveiled in March last year, aims to train more than 10,000 artificial intelligence personnel and 100,000 digital marketers, Tsai added.

More importantly, she said, Google announced earlier this year that it has agreed to purchase renewable energy from Taiwan, which is of great significance, as the deal is the company’s first such project in Asia.

The output purchased would be generated from about 40,000 solar panels in Tainan, 100km south of Google’s data center in Changhua County, the Internet giant said.

Google has invested in Taiwan because of its science and technology talent, the democratic values it upholds and the government’s adaptation of policies to support innovative entrepreneurship, Tsai said.